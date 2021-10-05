Nursing assistants among the most micromanaged occupations: BLS data

Nursing assistants are among the U.S. occupations with the most supervisory oversight and interaction, according to raw data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

To determine which jobs had the most interaction and oversight, TheInterviewGuys.com, a job interview and career website, examined 289 occupations and 35,000 worker responses from the bureau's 2020 Occupational Requirements Survey. Variables included constant verbal or person-to-person interactions, supervisory oversight more than once a day, numeric performance targets, and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

Here are the occupations most micromanaged by supervisor, and their annual median salary, according to the analysis.

1. Sewing machine operators: $28,200

2. Nursing assistants: $30,900

3. Team assemblers: $30,100

4. Hosts and hostesses (restaurant, lounge and coffee shop): $23,900

5. Waiters and waitresses: $23,700

6. Food servers (non-restaurant): $25,900

7. Bartenders: $25,000

8. Correctional officers and jailers: $47,400

9. Police and sheriff's patrol officers: $65,500

10. Industrial truck and tractor operators: $37,600