Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health President and CEO Bill Gassen is making changes to the health system's leadership team just a few weeks after being promoted, according to the Grand Forks Herald.

Mr. Gassen sent an email to employees Dec. 9 describing the leadership changes, and system CMO Allison Suttle, MD, was missing from the list of new leaders. She "made the decision to depart Sanford Health to pursue new opportunities," Darren Walker, whose title was changed from chief human resources officer to chief people officer, told the Grand Forks Herald.

"Under the new leadership structure, we've transitioned from a CMO to a chief physician role. This position will be filled by Jeremy Cauwels, MD, and is intended to put more direct focus on our physician community and the important role they play in our organization," Mr. Walker said.

The health system's COO, Matt Hocks, will pick up responsibilities for technology services and facilities, and Erica DeBoer, RN, was promoted to chief nursing officer. David Shulkin, MD, is assuming a strategic adviser role with the system.

Mr. Gassen's new leadership team will also include:

Micah Aberson, executive vice president

Bill Marlette, CFO and treasurer

Jennifer Grennan, chief legal officer

Kimber Severson, chief marketing officer

Nathan Peterson, chief of staff

Mr. Gassen was promoted to president and CEO of Sanford in November after 12 years with the system. He replaced Kelby Krabbenhoft, who led the 46-hospital system for 24 years.



