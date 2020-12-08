What will female leadership look like post-pandemic?

The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected women, leading to greater job loss and higher risk of exposure to the virus, especially among Black and Latina women. The effects raise questions around what female leadership will look like post-pandemic, according to a Forbes article.

The pandemic has shined an even brighter light on the deeply rooted inequalities women face, and threatens to negatively affect the gains in leadership equity women have made, according to the article. How women react to these challenges will hold heavy consequences.

The current crisis offers a chance to bring change to systems and antiquated power structures, the article states. But lasting progress will only be reached if equity stays "at the forefront of our recovery efforts. If women have more power, we can rebuild our economies and societies faster and emerge more equitably. Power is parity," according to the article.

View the full report here.

More articles on leadership and management:

