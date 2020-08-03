COVID-19 and women: 6 stats to know

Becker's Hospital Review has compiled key stats for hospital and health system leaders about the economic and healthcare-related effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on women across the U.S.

Medical care

1. A June poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation found women are more likely than men to skip or delay care. Forty-nine percent of women said they postponed or skipped medical or dental care because of COVID-19. That's compared to 33 percent of men.

2. According to the June Kaiser Family Foundation poll, 58 percent of those who postponed or skipped care across genders said they missed regular checkups or physical exams, while 71 percent said they missed dental checkups or procedures. Twenty-three percent said they missed preventive screenings.

3. A survey from the Guttmacher Institute, conducted in April and May, found one-third of U.S. women had to delay or cancel a visit for sexual and reproductive healthcare or had had trouble getting their birth control due to the pandemic.

Jobs

4. Women lost more jobs than men between February and May, according to a Pew Research Center study. During that period, 11.5 million women lost their jobs compared to 9 million men.

COVID-19 exposure

5. New research released in July found that Philadelphia's pregnant Black and Latino women are more likely to be exposed to COVID-19 than white pregnant women.

Leadership

6. Women continue to make hospital leadership moves amid the pandemic. These women's leadership moves were reported between July 14 and July 28:

