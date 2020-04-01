Where 4 hospital CEOs have tested positive for COVID-19
Here is where four hospital CEOs have tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 1:
New Jersey
Michael Maron, CEO of Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck
Indiana
Bryan Mills, the president and CEO of Indianapolis-based Community Health Network
Connecticut
Kurt Barwis, CEO of Bristol Health
Florida
Carlos Migoya, CEO of Jackson Health System in Miami
