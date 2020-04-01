Where 4 hospital CEOs have tested positive for COVID-19

Morgan Haefner - 

Here is where four hospital CEOs have tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 1: 

New Jersey

Michael Maron, CEO of Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck

Indiana

Bryan Mills, the president and CEO of Indianapolis-based Community Health Network

Connecticut

Kurt Barwis, CEO of Bristol Health 

Florida 

Carlos Migoya, CEO of Jackson Health System in Miami

