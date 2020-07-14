Philadelphia's pregnant Black, Latino women more likely to be exposed to coronavirus, study finds

New research shows that in Philadelphia, Black and Latino women who are pregnant are five times more likely to be exposed to the new coronavirus as white pregnant women, according to The New York Times.

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, examined coronavirus antibody test results for 1,293 pregnant women at two centers in Philadelphia from April 4 to June 3.

About 80, or 6.2 percent, of the pregnant women had coronavirus antibodies. Further analysis showed that about 10 percent of Black and Latino pregnant women had been exposed to the new virus, compared to 2 percent of pregnant white women and 1 percent of pregnant Asian women, The Times reports.

The researchers, from Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, found that the lab antibody test they were using had a false positive rate of 1 percent.

