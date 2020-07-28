11 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women were reported on or after July 14:

1. Carolyn Carpenter was named president of the National Capital Region for Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Health System.

2. Danville, Va.-based Sovah Health named Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, DO, market CMO.

3. Debra Hernandez, RN, was named president at Vidant Beaufort Hospital in Washington, N.C.

4. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare named Sabrina High chief strategy officer for its three Central Valley Market hospitals in California.

5. Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health named Amy Mansue CEO.

6. Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital CEO Kelly Mather will leave her position to become CEO of BayHealth, a joint venture of UCSF Health in San Francisco and Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health.

7. Columbia, Mo.-based MU Health Care named Nikki McGruder its first director of diversity and inclusion.

8. Slidell (La.) Memorial Hospital named Holly Sanchez COO.

9. Navicent Health President and CEO Ninfa Saunders, DHA, MSN, is retiring from the Macon, Ga.-based system.

10. Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health named Jamie Swift, RN, chief infection prevention officer and assistant vice president of infection prevention.

11. Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care tapped Kimberly Keaton Williams as chief diversity officer.

More articles on executive moves:

5 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

OhioHealth names new COO from Baylor Scott & White

Amita Health names new CEO of 2 hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.