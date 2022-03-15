New Mexico hospital staff want management ousted as employees exit

Nearly 150 employees have left Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital since Plano, Texas-based Community Hospital Corp. took over management of the Gallup, N.M.-based hospital in 2020, according to KRQE.

Hospital administrators say many employees are leaving for higher pay. However, a survey of current and former employees indicates workers are departing for other reasons, including worsening working conditions, according to the report.

The employees held a town hall March 12 to discuss a variety of topics, including the hospital's staffing issues and the mistreatment they say they've felt since CHC took over the hospital. The workers, union and community members are drafting a petition to submit to the board of directors, demanding the removal of the management company, according to the report.

The hospital hasn't had a permanent CEO since Septement 2020. Don Smithburg was named interim leader after the hospital board fired the previous CEO in June 2020. Mr. Smithburg is a senior vice president of the company that manages Rehoboth McKinley.



Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital did not respond to Becker's request for comment by time of publication.