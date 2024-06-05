Michael Dowling authors book on advancements in geriatric care

Northwell CEO Michael Dowling is the co-author of a newly published book that details the strides made in geriatric care over the past 50 years.

New York City-based Northwell Health announced the book's publication, The Aging Revolution: The History of Geriatric Health Care and What Really Matters to Older Adults, June 4. The health system's chief of geriatrics and palliative medicine, Maria Torroella Carney, MD, and Charles Kenney, who has published a number of books on transformation in American healthcare, are also authors of the new publication.

The book recounts the social movements since the 1970s and the advocacy work of Robert Butler, MD, which helped bring attention to systemic ageism in the medical field and drove significant advancements in the quality and life expectancy of aging adults in the U.S., according to a news release.

The authors also explore what the nation's shortage of primary care physicians and geriatricians means for the future of care of adults 65 and older, the nation's fastest growing demographic.

Read more about the new book here.