Meet the leaders of the newly rebranded Beaumont, Spectrum system

Corewell Health System is the new name for the 22-hospital organization formed by the February merger of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health with Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health. The combined system had temporarily gone by the moniker BHSH System and announced the new name Oct. 11.

Eleven Corewell leaders to know:

Tina Freese Decker. President and CEO. Ms. Freese Decker previously helmed Spectrum Health. She also held roles within Spectrum Health including COO, chief strategy officer and president of Spectrum Health Hospital Group.

Matthew Cox. CFO. A certified public accountant, Mr. Cox initially joined Spectrum Health in 2017. He also has served in roles at Phoenix-based Banner Health and San Francisco-based Dignity Health, among other organizations.

Carlos Cubia. Chief Inclusion, Equity, Diversity and Sustainability Officer. Mr. Cubia previously was senior vice president and global chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for retail pharmacy and healthcare giant Walgreens Boots Alliance. He also previously held roles including vice president of sales and account management at Aetna, and vice president and global chief diversity officer at Covidien.

Darryl Elmouchi, MD. President of Corewell Health West. In addition to his leadership role with Corewell Health, Dr. Elmouchi oversees 11 hospitals, 120 outpatient locations, telehealth, a large continuing and home care enterprise, and a medical group with 2,000+ provider members in West Michigan. Dr. Elmouchi serves as a clinical professor of medicine at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine.

Loren Hamel, MD. President of Corewell Health South and Strategic Advisor to Corewell Health. At Corewell Health, Dr. Hamel leads three hospitals, more than 50 outpatient locations, telehealth initiatives and about 500 independent, affiliated and employed physicians.

Jeremy Harper. Chief Marketing and Consumer Experience Officer. Mr. Harper brings more than two decades of global experience in marketing and business leadership to his role. He previously worked with Kellogg Company, a food manufacturing company based in Michigan, and joined Spectrum Health in 2019.

Jason Joseph. Chief Digital and Information Officer. Mr. Joseph initially joined Spectrum Health in 2006. Before that, he was vice president of information systems and services for IdeaSphere, a health and wellness product manufacturer.

David Leonard. Chief Legal Officer. In his current role, Mr. Leonard oversees Corewell Health's legal and government affairs functions. He previously was senior vice president of strategic partnerships and chief legal officer for Spectrum Health.

Tracie Morris. Chief People Officer. Ms. Morris previously was senior vice president, chief human resources officer and chief inclusion officer at BMO Financial Group. Her other previous roles include senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Exelon Utilities, and vice president and chief human resources officer for ComEd,

Benjamin Schwartz, MD. President of Corewell Health East. In his current role, Mr. Schwartz leads eight hospitals, 155 outpatient sites, nearly 5,000 affiliated physicians, 1,800 advance practice providers, 9,000 nurses and 2,000 volunteers. He previously was senior vice president and the physician executive for the eastern region of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

Praveen Thadani. President of Priority Health. Mr. Thadani oversees Priority Health, the $5 billion health plan of Corewell Health. In 2021, he led Priority Health and served as a member of the Spectrum Health leadership team.