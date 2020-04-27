Less than 30% of public health leaders are women: 5 things to know

While women comprise a majority of the health and social care workforce, they make up less than 30 percent of leaders in the public health sector, according to a report from Global Health 50/50.

Here are five things to know from GH 50/50's annual analysis, which examines workplace diversity and inclusion policies, board diversity policies, and additional demographic information about executive and board leaders of global health organizations:

1. More than 70 percent of leaders in the global health system are men.



2. Less than 20 percent of leaders in the global health sector are nationals of low-income countries.



3. Only 28 percent of senior management teams have reached gender parity, up from 25 percent in 2018. At that rate, gender parity won't be reached in senior management at global health organizations until 2074.



4. From 2018 to 2020, the total number of female CEOs grew by only one, from 41 to 42.

5. "This isn't merely a result of slow turnover at the top," the report says. "On average, one in five organisations under review welcome a new CEO each year. Simply, men continue to be succeeded by other men."

Review the full Global Health 50/50 report here.



