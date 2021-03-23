Kevin Duvall named HHS acting chief data officer

Kevin Duvall is serving as acting chief data officer at HHS, the agency confirmed to Becker's March 22.

Mr. Duvall was appointed to the role Feb. 2 to replace former acting chief data officer Perryn Ashmore, now chief information officer for HHS.

Mr. Duvall served as the deputy chief data officer before his current appointment, and he remains in that position as well, said HHS. In December, Mr. Duvall played a key role in the release of key datasets specifying hospital COVID-19 admissions and use, as well as community outcomes, FedScoop reported.

Mr. Duvall joined HHS in April 2018. His previous roles also include enterprise architect and senior technical adviser.

