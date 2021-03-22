Former Texas Medical Center CEO dies

Richard Wainerdi, PhD, former president and CEO of Texas Medical Center in Houston, has died at age 89, Houston Chronicle reported March 21.

Dr. Wainerdi died March 17 in his home, according to the report.

Dr. Wainerdi became the leader of Texas Medical Center in 1984 and retired at the end of 2012.

Under his leadership, Texas Medical Center tripled in size, and Dr. Wainerdi was involved in the group of policy makers that made the flood plan after Texas Medical Center was hit in June 2001 during Tropical Storm Allison, Houston Chronicle reported.

Before joining the medical center, Dr. Wainerdi served as president of Gulf Oil Corp.'s worldwide research division. He also worked at College Station-based Texas A&M University for two decades and founded the university's nuclear science center. Additionally, he was senior vice president and director of research and development for 3D/International, a design and engineering firm.

