Kaiser Permanente to establish gun violence research center 

Kaiser Permanente is establishing a gun violence research center in response to mass shootings around the country in the last month.

The Center for Gun Violence Research and Education will focus on preventing gun violence through care innovation, research and education, the Oakland, Calif.-based provider-payer wrote May 29.

"It is undeniable that gun violence is a public health crisis in this country," Greg Adams, chair and CEO of Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Hospitals, told Becker's. "We, and all health care organizations, must take bold action to prevent gun violence and educate about the health implications of this violence in our society."

The center will support research on the causes of and interventions for firearm injury using the same resources used to study and prevent diseases such as strokes, cancer and heart disease, Mr. Adams said.

Kaiser will also look to partner with other health systems, public health authorities, community organizations and business leaders to address gun violence as a public health crisis, he said.

"At Kaiser Permanente, our physicians, care teams and staff see firsthand the devastating aftermath of gun violence and the intergenerational trauma that has short and long-term effects on the health of survivors, families and the communities," Mr. Adams said. "Repeated trauma and violence for children can also increase risk of poor health outcomes like heart disease, cancer, depression and obesity in adulthood."

Kaiser will provide more details about the center in coming weeks, he said.

In 2018, the company internally invested $2 million into gun violence research, including three 24-month clinical research studies related to firearm injuries.