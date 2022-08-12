HR leaders should prioritize 'career portfolios' over career ladders to retain workers

As the interest in career ladders fades, human resources leaders may turn to alternative options including career portfolios to attract and retain workers, according to an Aug. 10 article in Harvard Business Review.

Portfolios, which showcase skills and experiences in addition to traditional resume components, are a way for employees to leverage their unique skills and unexpected connections to current and future employers. For employers, it's a way to access the full potential of talent because it highlights their full range of professional experience.

If companies help employees develop their portfolios by unlocking skills and talents that were otherwise hidden, not just climb a ladder, they create new avenues for internal mobility, catalyze creativity and expand opportunities for leadership.