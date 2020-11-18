Hospitals, clinicians urge Trump administration to share COVID-19 data with Biden team

The transition team of President-elect Joe Biden needs access to the Trump administration's COVID-19 information, national hospital, physician, and nurse groups wrote in a Nov. 17 letter to President Donald Trump.

As of Nov. 18, President Trump has not formally conceded to President-elect Biden, declining to begin the official transfer of power and key information to the president-elect.

In their letter, the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association said this delay is putting the public at risk.

"Real-time data and information on the supply of therapeutics, testing supplies, personal protective equipment, ventilators, hospital bed capacity and workforce availability to plan for further deployment of the nation's assets needs to be shared to save countless lives," the organizations wrote. "All information about the capacity of the Strategic National Stockpile, the assets from Operation Warp Speed, and plans for dissemination of therapeutics and vaccines needs to be shared as quickly as possible to ensure that there is continuity in strategic planning so that there is no lapse in our ability to care for patients."

The letter was signed by the CEOs of each organization.



View the full letter here.

