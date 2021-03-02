HHS makes 20 new hires

President Joe Biden's HHS continues to grow as the administration appoints new leaders to guide the department.

Here are 20 new leaders to know, announced March 2.

1. Cindy Huang was picked to lead the HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement. She previously served as policy director in the State Department's Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations during former President Barack Obama's administration, according to Politico Pulse.

2. Loyce Pace, a member of President Biden's Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board, will serve as director of global affairs.

3. Rachel Pryor is the new counselor for health policy under the HHS Office of the Secretary.

4. Florence Elizabeth "Beth" Lynk will serve as deputy assistant secretary for public affairs (healthcare). According to Politico Pulse, she was involved in Planned Parenthood's 2017 campaign against the repeal of the ACA.

5. Steven "Jeff" Hild will serve as deputy assistant secretary for legislation (human services).

6. Sabrina Bousbar will serve as special assistant (COVID-19 response).

7. Sarah Boateng will serve as chief of staff under the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health.

8. Adam Beckman will serve as special adviser to the surgeon general under the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health.

9. Sherice Perry is the new senior adviser for the department's COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force. According to Politico Pulse, she worked in HHS during the Obama administration and ran communications for first lady Jill Biden during President Biden's presidential campaign.

10. Laura Durso will serve as chief of staff under the HHS' Office for Civil Rights.

11. Stephanie Akpa, will serve as senior advisor under the HHS Office for Civil Rights.

12. Jennifer Cannistra will serve as deputy assistant secretary for policy under the Administration for Children and Families.

13. JooYeun Chang will serve as principal deputy assistant secretary under the Administration for Children and Families.

14. Bernadine Futrell is the new director of the Office of Head Start under the Administration for Children and Families.

15. Katie Hamm will serve as associate deputy assistant secretary for early childhood development under the Administration for Children and Families.

16. Debra Johnson joined the Administration for Children and Families as deputy assistant secretary for external affairs.

17. Aysha Schomburg joined the Administration for Children and Families as associate commissioner of the children's bureau.

18. Elizabeth Fowler will serve as deputy administrator and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation director.

19. Andi Fristedt, a longtime Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions staffer, will serve as FDA deputy commissioner for policy, according to Politico Pulse.

20. Jordan Grossman will serve as Health Resources and Services Administration chief of staff.

