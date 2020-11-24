Haven loses another exec: 3 things to know

Haven's head of measurement, Dana Gelb Safran, ScD, has left the Amazon-Berkshire Hathaway-JP Morgan Chase healthcare venture to join a patient communication startup. Her exit adds to a growing list of high-profile executive departures since Haven's formation in 2018.

Three things to know:



1. Dr. Safran joined Well Health, a Santa Barbara, Calif.-based patient messaging company, as its senior vice president of value-based care and population health. The announcement was made Nov. 24 in a press release that also outlined Well Health's recent $45 million series C funding round.

2. Dr. Safran started working for Haven in 2019. She was the first female executive to be named to the venture's leadership team.

3. Her departure from Haven comes after Serkan Kutan, the former chief technology officer at Haven, left the company to join Amwell in August. Haven's CEO, Atul Gawande, MD, also left the organization this year.

