Former Mercy Hospital CEO, Chicago public health commissioner dies

Sister Sheila Lyne, former president and CEO of Chicago-based Mercy Hospital and former commissioner of public health for Chicago, died of natural causes March 10, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Sister Sheila, 83, who had dementia, helmed Mercy Hospital, now known as Mercy Hospital & Medical Center, from 1976 to 1991. She then served as the city of Chicago's public health commissioner from 1991 to 2000. In 2000, she returned to Mercy as president and CEO to help implement the hospital's restructuring plan, according to the Tribune.

Before becoming CEO of Mercy Hospital, she was director of the hospital's diagnostic and treatment center, where she focused on community outreach.

Read more about Sister Sheila's legacy here.

