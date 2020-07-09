Female researchers are publishing less than men: 3 ways to help close this gap

Early research shows women in academic science and medicine are publishing less than their male peers, likely due to them shouldering more childcare and household responsibilities during the pandemic, reports STAT.

This gender gap can be difficult for employers to close, since it's rooted in actions and decisions in the home, not workplace, the publication noted.

STAT spoke with Miriam Bredella, MD, director of Massachusetts General Hospital's Center for Faculty Development in Boston, about how organizations can address this disparity. She shared the following strategies:

1. Some organizations, like Harvard Medical School, are pausing the clock for those seeking tenure to help eliminate the pressure for women to publish research and win grant money during the pandemic.

2. Massachusetts General, which is affiliated with Harvard, is also considering providing faculty with in-home child care. However, some people are hesitant to let child care providers into their homes due to COVID-19 risks, Dr. Bredella noted.

3. Dr. Bredella also created a visiting scholarship program for women to virtually lecture and present their research to new audiences at institutes worldwide. The goal is to create more opportunities for women to present their work, since COVID-19-related travel restrictions forced many academic conferences to go virtual.

