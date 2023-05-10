Experienced healthcare leaders launch 'BrightWorks Health' consulting practice

BrightWorks Holdings, a Brentwood, Tenn.-based advising agency, has created a new consulting practice: BrightWorks Health.

The practice is led by executives with more than 25 years of healthcare C-suite or advisory experience — and more than $25 billion in complex transactions completed among them.

BrightWorks Health aims to improve the financial performance and competitive position of health as leaders face "unprecedented headwinds," according to a May 9 news release.

Notable team members include Hal Clark, who has held senior financial management positions within Merit Health Systems, Kindred Healthcare, HCA Healthcare and Humana; Ken Hawkins, former senior vice president of acquisitions and development at Community Health Systems; and Howard Peterson, former CEO of Penn State's Hershey Medical Center.