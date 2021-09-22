Eli Manning joins Hackensack Meridian's board of trustees

Retired football hero Eli Manning has joined Hackensack Meridian Health's board of trustees.

Mr. Manning has worked closely with the Edison, N.J.-based health system for more than six years, a Sept. 22 news release shared with Becker's said. He assisted with the 2015 launch of Tackle Kids Cancer, helping to raise more than $12 million for the pediatric cancer research initiative.

"Eli Manning is a world-class athlete and philanthropist whose impact on and off the field continues to amaze us. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees," said Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "Eli's leadership with Tackle Kids Cancer has resulted in raising millions for pediatric cancer patients across our network. We are confident that as a member of our board, Eli will raise our game to keep getting better for our team members, patients and the communities we serve."