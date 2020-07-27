Critical care chief at Baltimore hospital dies of COVID-19 at age 56

Joseph Costa, MD, chief of critical care at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, died July 25 of complications related to COVID-19, the organization said.

Dr. Costa, who was 56 years old, worked at Mercy Medical for 23 years. He became chief of critical care in 2005.

According to hospital officials, he worked selflessly on the front lines of the pandemic when it hit Maryland.



"Joe was more than a trusted colleague; he was also a true friend to many. He dedicated his life and career to caring for the sickest patients. And when the global pandemic came down upon us, Joe selflessly continued his work on the front lines — deeply committed to serving our patients and our city during this time of great need. His memory will live on as an example to us all," Mercy Medical Center stated.

