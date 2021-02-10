Coalition of hospitals, insurers, employers call for ACA expansion

Groups representing hospitals, physicians, insurers and employers called on Congress to support President Joe Biden's proposals to expand the ACA, according to The New York Times.

The coalition included America's Health Insurance Plans, the American Medical Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. On Feb. 10, the group released proposals it wants the federal government to implement, including the expansion of ACA subsidies and the reintroduction of a federal funding match for states that expand Medicaid.

Current proposals under a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill already target increasing subsidies for Americans who buy their health insurance from the ACA marketplace.

"While we sometimes disagree on important issues in healthcare, we are in total agreement that Americans deserve a stable healthcare market that provides access to high-quality care and affordable coverage for all," the coalition said in a joint statement cited by The New York Times.

