Proposed ACA changes in COVID-19 relief bill: 5 things to know

The House Ways and Means Committee this week is set to mark up measures in a proposed $1.9 trillion COIVD-19 relief package, which includes several proposed changes to the ACA.

Five things to know:



1. The measures are the first major proposal to expand ACA subsidies in over a decade, according to Politico. House Democrats plan to advance the bill using budget reconciliation.

2. Expansions include fully subsidizing ACA marketplace coverage for Americans who earn up to 150 percent of the federal poverty level, in addition to people on unemployment insurance, according to Politico.

3. Americans who earn more than 400 percent of the federal poverty level would also be eligible for subsidies for ACA marketplace plans, and their premium costs would be capped at 8.5 percent of their income, Politico reports.

4. The subsidies would be increased for two years, from 2021 through 2022, the committee said.

5. Additionally, the bill would help cover 85 percent of premiums for COBRA continuation coverage through late September, according to a provision.

