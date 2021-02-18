Business, nonprofit orgs form alliance to share COVID-19 vaccine info New alliance will help companies share COVID-19 vaccine info with employees

Public health, communications and business leaders from around the country have launched an initiative called the Heath Action Alliance to promote COVID-19 prevention and vaccine education.

The Ad Council, Business Roundtable, de Beaumont Foundation, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and CDC Foundation are the five groups that make up the alliance.

Health Action Alliance will provide free tools, resources, training and events so that companies can deliver health-based information to their employees. The organization said its goal is to help employees to make informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccines.

"COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is the largest and most critical communications issue in our nation's history, and it's one that can't be solved without public health and business working together," said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council.

Joshua Bolton, president and CEO of Business Roundtable, said that member companies across the board are "all in on vaccination," The Hill reports.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.