Board chair quits struggling New York public hospital, claims insufficient reforms

The board chair of Nassau University Medical Center resigned May 28, accusing the East Meadow, N.Y.-based hospital's governance of not making necessary changes at the financially struggling hospital, according to Newsday.

Robert Detor has chaired the Nassau Health Care Corp., the entity that oversees the public hospital, since January 2020. In a May 25 letter sent to Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and obtained by Newsday, Mr. Detor said he "hoped to change NHCC's course, but it has become clear to me I can no longer align my service on the board with my professional, moral and ethical standards."

Mr. Detor said "issues of serious concern were identified and presented to the board" based on an independent review, and he couldn't accept the outcome of the board's deliberation. He called on the New York State Department of Health to review "not only the current circumstances, but the overall condition of the corporation's governance," according to Newsday.

Other leaders at the healthcare corporation and medical center disagreed with Mr. Detor's characterization of governance at the hospital.

Megan Ryan, the general counsel for the board, told Newsday that "there are no pending issues that require any investigation."

Anthony Boutin, MD, CEO and president of the medical center, told Newsday: "I am proud to say that NHCC is in the best financial situation it has ever been in. I am offended by these baseless allegations and inferences. I am working with my team to create a strategic plan over the next year to fortify NHCC's position in our community."

A March report from consultants Alvarez & Marsal found the medical center couldn't survive without closing its emergency room, issuing sweeping layoffs and selling its extended care facility, according to Newsday.