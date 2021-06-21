Biden to nominate Christi Grimm as HHS inspector general

Christi Grimm, HHS principal deputy inspector general, is President Joe Biden's pick for inspector general, the White House said June 18.

Ms. Grimm has been with the Office of Inspector General since 1999. She has served in roles including senior policy adviser to the principal deputy and inspector general, director of policy and programs and chief of staff.

Since January 2020, she has been performing the duties of the inspector general, leading an organization of more than 1,600 auditors, evaluators, investigators, lawyers and management professionals, the White House said.

The Office of Inspector General focuses on combating waste, fraud and abuse in HHS programs, including Medicare and Medicaid.

