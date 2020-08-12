Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate: 6 things to know about her healthcare policy positions

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced Aug. 11 that he selected Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate.

Here's a look at where Ms. Harris stands on healthcare policy issues.

1. Ms. Harris co-sponsored Sen. Bernie Sanders' 'Medicare-for-all' legislation in 2017. She was among the first Democrats to sign on to the single-payer bill, according to Politico.

2. During the 2020 presidential primary, Ms. Harris initially doubled down on the idea of eliminating private health insurance, but she later backtracked.

3. On the debate stage in June 2019, candidates were asked who would abolish private health insurance in favor of a government-run plan. Ms. Harris and Mr. Sanders were the only candidates to raise their hands. After the debate, she said she misunderstood the question and thought it referred to her own personal insurance.

4. Ms. Harris unveiled her own healthcare plan in July 2019, which included a role for private insurance companies. Under her plan, people could either purchase government-administered insurance plans or buy plans from private payers.

5. Ms. Harris' plan called for shifting to an expanded Medicare system over a 10-year period.

6. Ms. Harris is calling for investments to address the maternal mortality crisis in the U.S., which has left Black women three times as likely to die from complications of pregnancy than white women. In March, she and other members of the Black Maternal Health Caucus introduced the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act, which would make investments in social determinants of health, community-based organizations and the growth and diversification of the perinatal workforce.

