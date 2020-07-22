Beaumont Health CEO, CMO target of no confidence petition

A no-confidence petition on Beaumont Health President and CEO John Fox and Executive Vice President and CMO David Wood Jr., MD, is being circulated by some physician leaders at the Southfield, Mich.-based health system, according to Crain's Detroit Business.

The petition cites concerns about patient care and the "imminent threat" of Beaumont's merger with Advocate Aurora Health.

"Over the last five years, we the Medical Staff of Beaumont Health have seen a rapid and progressive deterioration in every aspect of patient care at Beaumont Health," the no-confidence petition states, according to Crain's Detroit Business. "We no longer have confidence in the administration's ability to provide a safe place for us to care for our patients."

Beaumont and Advocate Aurora, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, announced June 17 that they signed a nonbinding letter of intent to create a 36-hospital health system spanning Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois. The no-confidence petition claims the proposed merger would remove local control of Beaumont's hospitals, according to Crain's Detroit Business.

Mr. Fox and Dr. Wood told Crain's Detroit Business that they're taking physicians' concerns seriously. They're meeting with chairs of clinical departments and medical staff presidents over the next week to better understand the physicians' specific concerns.

Physicians plan to submit the no-confidence petition, which will include the names and specialties of physicians, to Beaumont's board of trustees this month, according to the report.

Read the full Crain's Detroit Business article here.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.