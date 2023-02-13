4 things health, wellness professionals do to combat burnout

Four common themes emerged from a poll asking 30 individuals who work in health and wellness about what they do to prevent burnout, according to a Feb. 11 report from CNBC.

CNBC's Renée Onque spoke to 30 people who work in fields ranging from infectious disease to mindfulness teachers on the matter. Here are the top approaches that emerged from their responses:

Build a strong community and support system

Rest when you need to

Be passionate about the work being done and remember individual purpose

Spend time on things that bring enjoyment outside of work

