4 healthcare takeaways from the 11th Democratic debate

For the first time in the Democratic presidential primaries, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden debated one-on-one March 15. Two healthcare themes emerged: coronavirus response and "Medicare for All."

Currently, Mr. Sanders trails Mr. Biden in the delegate count ahead of the upcoming March 17 primaries.

Four takeaways from the 11th Democratic debate for healthcare executives:

Coronavirus



1. The global COVID-19 pandemic overshadowed the debate. Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders began the event with an elbow bump, standing 6 feet apart in a CNN studio with no audience, according to The New York Times.



2. Of the coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Biden referenced his previous experience with the federal government's response to the 2014 Ebola outbreak. He displayed his knowledge of the levers of government, explaining how he would use the military in the current pandemic, according to NPR.



Medicare for All



3. Mr. Sanders said the coronavirus outbreak "exposes the incredible weakness and dysfunctionality of our current healthcare system" and makes a case for Medicare for All, according to the Times.



4. Mr. Biden questioned Mr. Sanders' comments that Medicare for All would address some of the systemic issues that have become more apparent due to COVID-19, noting Italy, one of the nations hit hardest by the pandemic, has a single-payer health system.



