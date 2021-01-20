3 healthcare executive actions Biden plans to take today

President-elect Joe Biden plans to sign 17 executive actions on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, according to a fact sheet released by his transition team. Three of those are related to healthcare.

Here are the three healthcare executive actions to expect today:

1. The president-elect will launch a "100 Days Masking Challenge" led by the federal government. The executive order will require all federal employees and contractors to wear masks and physically distance themselves in all federal buildings and lands.

2. President-elect Biden plans to reverse a move by the outgoing Trump administration to withdraw from the World Health Organization. According to the Biden transition team's fact sheet, the Biden-Harris administration, along with Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, plan to participate in the WHO executive board meeting this week.

3. The incoming president plans to sign an executive order that will create the position of COVID-19 response coordinator. The coordinator will report directly to President-elect Biden and will coordinate the government's response to the pandemic, including efforts around making, supplying and distributing personal protective equipment, vaccines and tests. In addition, the executive order will restore the NSC Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense. The directorate was dissolved in 2018.

