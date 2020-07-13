28% of men say gender equity gains come at their expense, Pew finds

Nearly three in 10 men say that progress toward gender equity comes at their own expense, according to a recent survey from the Pew Research Center.

Pew surveyed a nationally representative sample of 3,143 adults via an online poll from March 18 to April 1.

Five survey findings:

1. Overall, 22 percent of respondents said women's gains in society have come at the expense of men.

2. Twenty-eight percent of male respondents shared this sentiment, compared to 17 percent of women.

3. Fifty-seven percent of respondents said the U.S. still has work to do to ensure women have equal rights with men.

4. Women (64 percent) were more likely than men (49 percent) to say that more progress toward gender equity must be made.

5. Respondents most often cited sexual harassment (77 percent) as a major obstacle to gender equity in the U.S., followed by women not having the same legal rights as men (67 percent) and differing societal expectations (66 percent).



