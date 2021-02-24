10 hospitals hiring VPs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking vice presidents during the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Harris Health System (Houston) seeks a vice president of transformation and operational excellence.

2. Sky Ridge Medical Center (Lone Tree, Colo.) seeks a vice president of quality.

3. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks an associate vice president of finance.

4. Anne Arundel Medical Center (Annapolis, Md.) seeks a vice president of physician services.

5. Saint Francis Hospital (San Francisco) seeks vice president and COO.

6. Henrico Doctors' Hospital (Richmond, Va.) seeks a vice president of women's services.

7. Ocean Medical Center (Brick, N.J.) seeks a vice president and CMO.

8. Elliot Health System (Bedford, N.H.) seeks a vice president of finance for physician practices.

9. St. Mary's Medical Center (Grand Junction, Colo.) seeks a vice president and COO.

10. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.) seeks a vice president of urgent care.

