10 hospitals hiring VPs
Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking vice presidents during the last few weeks.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.
1. Harris Health System (Houston) seeks a vice president of transformation and operational excellence.
2. Sky Ridge Medical Center (Lone Tree, Colo.) seeks a vice president of quality.
3. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks an associate vice president of finance.
4. Anne Arundel Medical Center (Annapolis, Md.) seeks a vice president of physician services.
5. Saint Francis Hospital (San Francisco) seeks vice president and COO.
6. Henrico Doctors' Hospital (Richmond, Va.) seeks a vice president of women's services.
7. Ocean Medical Center (Brick, N.J.) seeks a vice president and CMO.
8. Elliot Health System (Bedford, N.H.) seeks a vice president of finance for physician practices.
9. St. Mary's Medical Center (Grand Junction, Colo.) seeks a vice president and COO.
10. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.) seeks a vice president of urgent care.
More articles on leadership and management:
Children's Minnesota appoints most diverse board to date
Senate hearings for HHS, surgeon general this week: 8 things to know
American Medical Association names chair of RUC committee
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.