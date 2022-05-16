10 healthcare CEOs among 100 highest paid, as CEO pay hits new record high

CEO salaries of the biggest corporations have hit record highs in 2021 for the sixth year in a row, with the annual average pay sitting at $14.7 million. Among the 100 highest paid CEOs of U.S companies were 10 healthcare leaders, according to a May 15 Wall Street Journal article.

Much of CEO pay was wrapped up in equity, meaning its value could fluctuate. For the same companies in 2020, the average CEO compensation package sat at $13.4 million. To create the ranking of the 425 featured CEOs, the Journal examined the corporate proxy statements of S&P 500 companies for the fiscal year ending after June 2021 through May 6, 2022.

Here are the 10 healthcare CEOs that were featured:





32. Ari Bousbib of Iqvia Holdings earned $28.62 million

37. Alex Gorsky of Johnson & Johnson earned $26.74 million.

46. Robert Ford of Abbott Laboratories earned $24.91 million.

52. Albert Bourla of Pfizer earned $24.35 million.

54. Richard Gonzalez of Abbvie earned $23.91 million.

81. Robert Bradway of Amgen earned $21.72 million.

86. David Ricks of Eli Lilly earned $21.51 million.

90. Marc Casper of Thermo Fisher Scientific earned $21.23 million.

99. Michael Neidorff of Centene earned $20.64 million.

100. Samuel Hazen of HCA Healthcare earned $20.64 million.





Other healthcare CEOs that made the list of 425 CEOs were Adam Schechter of Laboratory Corporation of America, Joseph Zubretsky of Molina Healthcare and David Cordnai of Cigna.