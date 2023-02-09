Vanderbilt appoints new chief medical officer

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center has appointed Rick Wright, MD, to serve as its next chief medical officer and senior vice president of clinical affairs. He succeeds Paul Sternberg Jr., MD, who is retiring June 30, with Dr. Wright's appointment effective July 1.

Dr. Wright will continue serving as the Dan Spengler, MD, Professor and chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery when he begins his new role. As CMO, Dr. Wright will report to VUMC's chief health system officer and deputy chief executive officer, C. Wright Pinson, MD.

As system CMO, Dr. Wright will have CMOs from across the health system in regional hospitals and ambulatory operations report to him, according to a Feb. 8 news release. He joined VUMC in 2019 from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, where he was the executive vice chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery.