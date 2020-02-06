Stanford Children's Health names chief strategy officer, HR head

Stanford (Calif.) Children's Health has named Patrick Idemoto chief strategy officer and Marcie A. Atchison, JD, chief human resources officer.

Mr. Idemoto has worked in academic medical centers as well as community health systems.

He most recently was vice president of network development and COO of the medical group and clinically integrated network at University of Chicago Medicine.

Before that, he worked with Advocate Health Care in Downers Grove, Ill., which merged with Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Care in April 2018.

Ms. Atchison brings nearly 20 years of strategic human resources leadership experience to Stanford Children's Health. She most recently was vice president of human resources at MemorialCare Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center and Miller Women's & Children's Hospital Long Beach.

More articles on executive moves:

Allegheny Health Network CFO retires, successor named

Brookwood Baptist Health names Ken Hendren CFO

Memorial Hermann's Dr. Angela Shippy takes expanded role as chief medical and quality officer

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.