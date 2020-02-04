South Shore Health chief compliance and audit officer departs

Jennie Henriques has left her position as chief compliance and audit officer of South Shore Health in South Weymouth, Mass.

The health system said Ms. Henriques is taking another job in Rhode Island.

"Since joining South Shore Health in 2016, and throughout her tenure, Jennie Henriques led our organization to make great strides within the office of compliance," South Shore said in a news release. "Ms. Henriques announced in December of 2019 that she'd be joining Care New England, a three- hospital system in [Providence], R.I., to further her career as part of a larger organization and to work significantly closer to home and her young family."

South Shore Health has started the search process for Ms. Henriques' successor. The organization is also searching for a new CEO following the October resignation of Gene Green, MD. Rose Di Pietro, RN, a former executive with the organization, has been serving as interim CEO.

