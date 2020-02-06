Saint Alphonsus Health System names new chief clinical officer

Boise, Idaho-based Saint Alphonsus Health System named Steven Nemerson, MD, chief clinical officer.

Dr. Nemerson will focus on the health system's clinical enterprise and oversee the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group and the Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance Clinically Integrated Network.

He has more than 15 years of healthcare leadership experience, most recently as vice president and chief, post-acute health, for Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health.

Dr. Nemerson has a medical degree from University Park-based Pennsylvania State University, a MBA from Temple University in Philadelphia and a master's degree in biomedical engineering from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.

