Middle Park Health taps top exec from another rural hospital to become CEO

Granby, Colo.-based Middle Park Health named Jason Cleckler, RN, CEO, effective Jan. 13, according to Sky-Hi News.

Mr. Cleckler comes from rural Delta (Colo.) County Memorial Hospital, where he was CEO. At the helm of DCMH, he oversaw various facility and program expansions.

Before becoming a hospital CEO, Mr. Cleckler worked as an RN in emergency departments, intensive care units and inpatient psychiatric units.

At Middle Park Health, also a rural hospital, Mr. Cleckler will replace retiring CEO Jeff Flake. Mr. Flake worked at Middle Park Health for four years.



