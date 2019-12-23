Keith Parrott is Amita Health's new CEO: 3 takeaways

Lisle, Ill.-based Amita Health has named Keith A. Parrott president and CEO, effective Jan. 13.

Three takeaways:

1. Mr. Parrott most recently was CEO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Alabama/Tennessee Group, after resigning as CEO of Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala.

2. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Waco, Texas-based Baylor University and a master's degree in healthcare administration from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

3. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

