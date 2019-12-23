7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

1. Mountain Laurel Medical Center in Grantsville, Md., tapped Brian Bailey to serve as CEO.

2. Luanne Thomas Ewald, CEO of Detroit-based Children's Hospital of Michigan, will step down from her post to become COO of C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital at Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine.

3. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System tapped Steven N. Kalkanis, MD, as CEO of the medical group, effective Jan. 1.

4. Tampa, Fla.-based H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute on Dec. 18 accepted the resignations of President and CEO Alan F. List, MD, and Thomas Sellers, an executive vice president and center director at Moffitt.

5. Cleveland-based University Hospitals selected Cliff A. Megerian, MD, to serve as its next CEO and interim president.

6. Lisle, Ill.-based Amita Health named Keith A. Parrott president and CEO, effective Jan. 13.

7. Fulton (Mo.) Medical Center CEO Mike Reece was fired amid a Noble Health Corp. management takeover of the facility.

