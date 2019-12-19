University Hospitals appoints Dr. Cliff Megerian CEO

Cleveland-based University Hospitals has selected Cliff A. Megerian, MD, to serve as its next CEO and interim president.

Dr. Megerian will succeed Thomas F. Zenty III, who will retire at the end of January 2021.

"Cliff has the clinical, academic and operational experience that this role requires, along with a deep appreciation for the character of UH, our mission and vision," Arthur F. Anton, chair of the University Hospitals board of directors, said in a news release. "He is an accomplished physician and scientist, with impeccable patient care, research and teaching credentials based on decades of experience. These characteristics, in addition to his keen insight into healthcare strategy and trends, will serve our health system well going forward."

Dr. Megerian is president of the health system's 2,000-person physician network, as well as president of UH System Institutes. He also teaches at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

His previous positions at University Hospitals include chair of the otolaryngology department; director of the University Hospitals Ear, Nose and Throat Institute for seven years; and director of otology, neurotology and lateral skull base surgery.

As CEO, Dr. Megerian will be responsible for 28,000 caregivers, researchers and teachers.

More articles on executive moves:

Fountain Valley Regional Hospital & Medical Center names chief strategy officer

Tennessee Hospital Association names Will Cromer COO

St. Jude fundraising and awareness organization names new CFO: 4 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.