St. Jude fundraising and awareness organization names new CFO: 4 things to know

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., has welcomed Abed Abdo as CFO of ALSAC, its fundraising and awareness organization.

Four things to know:

1. Mr. Abdo previously served as vice president of finance, Americas, at global medical device company ConvaTec.

2. He also previously held leadership positions at Abbott Laboratories, including division controller of Abbott Molecular Diagnostics and area finance director of Latin America for Abbott Nutrition.

3. A certified public accountant, he has a bachelor's degree in accounting and business administration from the University of Jordan.

4. In a news release, ALSAC President and CEO Richard Shadyac Jr. said: "Abed brings exceptional leadership and a diversified global career that will help ALSAC strategically enhance our financial performance and stewardship in order to serve the growing needs of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as we seek to help save the lives of more children around the world."

