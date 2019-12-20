Children's Hospital of Michigan CEO departing for Michigan Medicine

Luanne Thomas Ewald, CEO of Detroit-based Children's Hospital of Michigan, will step down from her post to become COO of C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital at Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine.

Ms. Ewald became CEO of Children's Hospital of Michigan in July 2016 after serving as the hospital's interim CEO for several months. She will begin her new position at Michigan Medicine Jan. 6.

"It is with deep mixed emotions that I have thoughtfully and prayerfully decided that I will be leaving Children's Hospital of Michigan Jan. 1, 2020, to explore other career opportunities," Ms. Ewald wrote in a letter to Detroit Medical Center staff obtained by The Detroit News.

During Ms. Ewald's tenure as CEO, the hospital completed a six-story, 248,800-square-foot patient tower and opened the Children's Hospital of Michigan in Troy. She was Children's Hospital of Michigan's vice president of business development and strategic planning before becoming CEO.

"We appreciate her dedicated service to our patients, staff and the communities we serve," said a spokesperson for Children's Hospital of Michigan.

Ms. Ewald's successor has not yet been named.

