Massachusetts health system ousts CEO

Southcoast Health, a nonprofit health system based in New Bedford, Mass., has removed its president and CEO, according to The Herald News.

The board ousted Keith Hovan, who was hired to lead the health system in 2008, according to an email sent to employees Jan. 28 obtained by WBSM.

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Trustees has determined it is in the best interest of Southcoast Health for Keith Hovan not to return as the President and CEO of Southcoast Health," the email stated.

Mr. Hovan took a leave of absence in November after he was arrested on a charge of domestic assault and battery. The charge was dismissed in late December, according to The Herald News.

Rayford Kruger, MD, will serve as acting president and CEO of Southcoast Health.