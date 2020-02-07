Lawrence General Hospital names Deborah Wilson CEO

Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital has tapped Deborah J. Wilson as president and CEO.

Ms. Wilson has served as interim president and CEO since October. Before that, she was senior vice president and CFO of Lawrence General, then was promoted to executive vice president.

Bob Gilbert, chair of the hospital board of trustees, said in a news release that Ms. Wilson played a key role in the hospital's growth and "has the leadership qualities, talent and experience to lead the organization most effectively into the future."

Lawrence General is a private, nonprofit community hospital serving nearly 325,000 patients each year.

