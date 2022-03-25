Kaleida Health makes 3 C-suite changes

Kaleida Health has made three C-level physician leadership changes, the Buffalo, N.Y.-based system announced March 23.

Michael Mineo, MD, was named interim chief medical officer of Kaleida Health. He will continue his role as CMO of Buffalo (N.Y.) General Medical Center.

Jamie Nadler, MD, was named chief quality officer of Kaleida Health. He most recently served as medical director of quality and patient safety for Buffalo Medical Center and the Gates Vascular Institute.

Raheel Ahmad, DO, was named interim CMO of Kaleida Health's Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Williamsville, N.Y., and DeGraff Medical Park in Tonawanda, N.Y. He previously served as site medical director at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.