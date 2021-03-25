Johns Hopkins All Children's to name permanent leader this spring

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., said it expects to name its next president later in the spring, to replace Thomas Kmetz.

Mr. Kmetz was hired as interim president in 2019, the same year the hospital announced it would implement new policies and structural changes to address problems in the heart surgery unit. The announcement followed an investigative report by The Tampa Bay Times in November 2018, and a subsequent investigation by law firm Gibson Dunn, which recommended changes such as improved tracking of internal complaints and better patient safety monitoring.

Mr. Kmetz was brought on at the hospital to support the facility as it underwent a Systems Improvement Agreement with CMS, Kevin Sowers, MSN, RN, president of the Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Health System and executive vice president of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine, said in a statement shared with Becker's.

Mr. Sowers said the hospital also announced in 2019 that a national search would begin for a permanent president after Johns Hopkins All Children's completed the Systems Improvement Agreement, which happened in August.

"Tom has led the Johns Hopkins All Children's team through unprecedented challenges and helped the health system learn how to become a safer, stronger organization, and we are appreciative of his leadership and commitment to excellence," said Mr. Sowers. "We anticipate identifying the next president later in the spring and thank Tom for continuing to serve until the new leader joins the organization."

Before taking on his current role, Mr. Kmetz served as the division president of women's and children's services at Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare.

